More than 34 miles of Rotherham’s roads to be repaired – here are all the roads earmarked for repair

More than 34 miles of Rotherham’s roads are to be repaired

More than 34 miles of Rotherham’s roads are set to be repaired in the next year, thanks to the first phase of a £16m investment in the borough’s highways by Rotherham Borough Council.

On December 16, the council’s cabinet approved the highway repair programme for 2024/25, part of the four-year Rotherham Roads Programme. The programme is set to deliver repairs to 235 maintenance schemes, covering 34.6 miles of roads and 5.6 miles of footways across the borough.

Councillor Robert Taylor, cabinet member for transport, jobs, and the local economy, said that the borough’s roads remain a ‘priority’ for the authority,

He added: “The roads and footways are surveyed and inspected regularly, and this allows us to keep the network safe and in a good condition. A range of innovative surface treatments and materials are used to provide cost effective solutions and provide value for money for residents. Customer satisfaction is positive, and a falling number of complaints also suggests that our roads investment is working.”

Here are all of the roads to be repaired next year:

Anston & Woodsetts

The Anston & Woodsetts area will see a variety of repairs this season, improving both the carriageways and footways for local drivers and pedestrians. Notable works include:

Grange Avenue: Carriageway patching approximately 10 meters from the junction of Worksop Road.

Buttermere Close, North Anston: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout the street.

Dumb Hall Lane, Thorpe Salvin: Resurfacing work from Common Road to Whitwell Road.

Ennerdale Close, North Anston: Full carriageway resurfacing.

Norfolk Drive, North Anston: Resurfacing throughout.

Quarry Lane, North Anston: Resurfacing between Nursery Road and the Medical Centre.

Suffolk Close, North Anston: Resurfacing throughout under the NNRRF scheme.

Sunnyside Close, North Anston: Resurfacing throughout as part of the NNRRF scheme.

The Oval, North Anston: Resurfacing throughout as part of the NNRRF scheme.

Warwick Way, North Anston: Full carriageway resurfacing.

Common Road, Thorpe Salvin: Surface dressing from the Sewage Station to Dumb Hall Lane.

Penny Piece Lane, North Anston: Surface dressing from Penny Piece Place to Main Street.

West Street, South Anston: Footway crossing work near Memorial Gardens and opposite No. 7, as well as by the junction with West Bank Drive opposite No. 13.

Plantation Avenue, North Anston: Footway microasphalt throughout.

Aston & Todwick

Aston Way, Aston: Carriageway patching at the roundabout junctions.

Aston Way, Mansfield Road Roundabout to Aston Common Roundabout: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Cotswold Drive, Aston: Resurfacing throughout.

Hardwick Close, Aston: Full carriageway resurfacing.

Lodge Lane, Aston: Resurfacing outside number 115.

Osprey Road, Aston: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Wasteneys Road, Todwick: Resurfacing throughout.

Worksop Road, Swallownest: Resurfacing from the shops at Aughton Lane Junction to Lodge Lane.

Aughton & Swallownest

Park Street, Swallownest: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Ulley Lane, Ulley: Carriageway resurfacing at various points.

Main Street, Ulley: Footway microasphalt throughout.

Poynton Avenue, Ulley: Footway microasphalt throughout.

Turnshaw Road, Ulley: Footway microasphalt from Main Street to the farm.

Boston Castle

Woodfoot Road, Moorgate: Patching work on the cul-de-sac outside number 58.

Boston Castle Grove, Moorgate: Full carriageway resurfacing.

Centenary Way, Canklow: Resurfacing of the undulating area near the KFC.

Fullerton Road, Canklow: Resurfacing patches at the junction and end, covering 210 meters.

Hallam Road, Moorgate: Resurfacing throughout as part of the NNRRF scheme.

Main Street, Rotherham Town Centre: Resurfacing from New York Way to Market Street.

Wellgate, Rotherham Town Centre: Resurfacing from Hollowgate to the Town Centre.

Heather Close, Moorgate: Footway resurfacing from number 2 to the end of the cul-de-sac.

Moorgate Road, Moorgate: Footway resurfacing from opposite the hospital, covering numbers 159 to 167.

Bramley & Ravenfield Area

In the Bramley & Ravenfield area, multiple roads will be undergoing significant resurfacing and surface dressing works:

Doncaster Road, Thrybergh (near Ravenfield Lane area): Carriageway resurfacing as part of ongoing improvements in the area.

Grayson Close, Ravenfield: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Longfield Drive, Ravenfield: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Smeaton Close, Ravenfield: Resurfacing work across the entire length of the road.

St James Drive, Ravenfield: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Bramley Lane, Bramley: Carriageway surface dressing throughout the road.

Lidget Lane, Bramley: Surface dressing works across the full length.

In addition to carriageway resurfacing, the area will see footway improvements:

Grayson Close, Ravenfield: Footway microasphalt treatment throughout.

Longfield Drive, Ravenfield: Footway microasphalt work throughout.

Smeaton Close, Ravenfield: Footway microasphalt work across the entire length of the road.

Brinsworth

Chiltern Rise, Brinsworth: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Grange Lane, Brinsworth: Substantial patching and resurfacing throughout the road.

Wensleydale Drive, Brinsworth: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Dalton & Thrybergh Area

In Dalton & Thrybergh, significant resurfacing and footway works are scheduled for completion, ensuring smoother and safer roads:

Far Dalton Lane, Dalton: Carriageway resurfacing from Dalton Hill Top Lane to Brielly Road.

Greenfield Road, East Herringthorpe: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Lady Oak Road, East Herringthorpe: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Laudsdale Road Service Road, East Herringthorpe: Resurfacing of the adopted section of the road.

Residents will also notice footway improvements in the area:

Park Close, Thrybergh: Footway crossing outside No. 11 and at the West Vale Grove footpath.

The Paddocks, Thrybergh: Footway crossings at the junction of Vale Road.

Wootton Court, Thrybergh: Footway crossings from outside numbers 30-32 to the access car park areas for ambulance purposes.

Doncaster Road, Thrybergh: Footway resurfacing between the tactiles and the entrance to the golf club.

Dinnington

Carver Drive, Dinnington: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout the street.

Laughton Common Road, Thurcroft: Carriageway resurfacing at various locations.

Low Lane Carr, Dinnington: Carriageway resurfacing at various locations.

Middleton Avenue, Dinnington: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Monksbridge Road Roundabout, Dinnington: Full roundabout resurfacing as a priority scheme.

Outgang Lane, Dinnington: Carriageway resurfacing from roundabout to roundabout, including the Knavesmere roundabout area.

Additionally, several footway resurfacing projects are planned:

Burns Road, Dinnington: Footway microasphalt from High Nook Road to Milton Road.

Masefield Close, Dinnington: Footway resurfacing throughout the street.

Milton Road, Dinnington: Full footway resurfacing throughout.

Greasbrough

Goodwin Road, Wingfield: Carriageway resurfacing for seven meters at the junction of Whitehall Road.

Munsbrough Lane, Munsbrough: Resurfacing from Potter Hill to Munsbrough Rise.

Whitehall Road, Wingfield: Carriageway resurfacing for seven meters at the junction of Town Lane.

Footway improvements include:

Lapwater Walk, Wingfield: Footway crossings at the northern kerb off Lapwater Road Service Road two and at the southern kerb at the junction of Lapwater Road.

Town Lane, Wingfield: Footway resurfacing from Grayson Road through to Wingfield Road (S), including a small section of Church.

Wensleydale Road, Wingfield: Full footway resurfacing throughout.

Hellaby and Maltby West

Beech Road, Maltby: Carriageway resurfacing as part of the NNRRF scheme throughout.

Byford Road, Maltby: Carriageway resurfacing through the adopted area, also part of the NNRRF scheme.

Hellaby Roundabout, Hellaby: Patch repairs are scheduled for the roundabout (details to be confirmed).

Hoober

Cover Close, Harley: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Harley Road, Harley: Carriageway resurfacing at various locations, including areas with speed tables.

Mill Lane, Wentworth: Carriageway resurfacing as part of the NNRRF scheme throughout.

Footway crossings will be added or improved in:

Dorward Avenue, Wath-upon-Dearne: Footway crossings at the junction with Kingsbrook Chase.

Fenlake Walk, Wath-upon-Dearne: Footway crossings at the junction with Kingsbrook Chase.

Hurley Croft, Brampton Bierlow: Footway crossings near properties 1–29 and alongside No. 9.

Keppel

Kent Road, Kimberworth Park: Carriageway resurfacing throughout as part of the NNRRF scheme.

Leybourne Road, Kimberworth Park: Carriageway resurfacing throughout as part of the NNRRF scheme.

Footway crossings will be installed at the following locations:

Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley: Footway crossings near the bus stops, close to the Windsor Road junction.

Fullerton Crescent, Thrybergh: Footway crossings at the junction with Stacey Drive.

New Street, Thorpe Hesley: Footway crossings at the junction with Brook Hill.

Ox Close Avenue, Kimberworth Park: Footway crossings at the junction with Bower Close.

Windsor Road, Thorpe Hesley: Footway crossings across the entrance to No. 24 and at the junction with Brook Hill.

Additionally, the following footway resurfacing works are planned:

Ten Acre Road, Kimberworth Park: Footway resurfacing between numbers 19–25.

Upper Wortley Road, Kimberworth: Footway resurfacing, including rebuilding steps, casting new footpaths, and repairing the wall.

Kilnhurst and Swinton East

Charles Street, Kilnhurst: Full carriageway resurfacing as part of the NNRRF scheme.

Thomas Street, Kilnhurst: Full carriageway resurfacing as part of the NNRRF scheme.

Footway improvements in Swinton East include:

Calladine Way, Swinton: Footway crossings near local shops.

Marriot Road, Swinton: Several footway crossings, including:

Outside AMB Products Ltd garage entrance.

Outside AMB Products Ltd yard entrance.

Near Stelrad and the metal gate south of Stelrad.

Outside Swinton Bridge School at the top of Marriot Road, across White Lea Road.

White Lee Road, Swinton: Multiple footway crossings along the road, including in front of BNM Nuts and Bolts, and near the Hatersley Building.

Additionally, footways across Kilnhurst will benefit from resurfacing:

Greenwood Road, Kilnhurst: Footway microasphalt throughout.

Russell Road, Kilnhurst: Footway microasphalt throughout.

Wheatley Road, Kilnhurst: Footway microasphalt throughout

Maltby East

Byron Road, Maltby: Carriageway resurfacing throughout as part of the NNRRF scheme.

Clarence Place, Maltby: Full carriageway resurfacing.

Coleridge Road, Maltby: Carriageway resurfacing throughout as part of the NNRRF scheme.

Littlewood Way, Maltby: Carriageway resurfacing near Grange Lane.

Muglet Lane, Maltby: Carriageway resurfacing at the junction with Blyth Road.

Tennyson Road, Maltby: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout as part of the NNRRF scheme.Footway improvements in Maltby East include:

Braithwell Road, Maltby: Footway crossings across Braithwell Road, outside the Manor Hotel.

Cross Street, Maltby: Footway crossings 3 meters from the junction.

Park Close, Thrybergh: Footway crossings at the junction with Park Lane.

Park Lane, Thrybergh: Footway crossings across the footway between properties 53 and 54.

Ryton Close, Maltby: Footway resurfacing south of numbers 2 and 18, and linking the path between these properties.

Rawmarsh East

Green Lane, Rawmarsh: Full-width resurfacing at various locations, including from the bend to Claypit Lane and outside the Police Station.

Kilnhurst Road Service Road, Rawmarsh: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Rockcliffe Road, Rawmarsh: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Wedgewood Close, Rawmarsh: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Wilton Close, Rawmarsh: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh: Footway crossings near property 48 and opposite.

Rawmarsh West

Dale Street, Rawmarsh: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Haugh Road, Rawmarsh: Resurfacing from High Street to Greasborough Lane.

Mangham Road, Parkgate: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Park Street, Rawmarsh: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Quarry Street, Rawmarsh: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Renville Close, Rawmarsh: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Stubbin Road, Rawmarsh: Resurfacing from south of Rig Lane to north of Ivy Cottage.

Dawson Avenue, Rawmarsh: Several footway crossings, including at the junctions of Brett Close, Central Drive, Cornwell Close, Dunan Grove, Manor Close, Rolls Crescent, and Wadsworth Drive, as well as at the side of property 38.

Other footway crossings across Hawke Close, Whitfield Road, and Haugh Road:

Hawke Close, Rawmarsh: Multiple footway crossings, including non-tactile crossings at various locations such as at the ends of footpaths 10, 11, and 13, as well as at the rear of 8 Wild Avenue and the corner near number 11.

Whitfield Road, Rawmarsh: Footway crossings at multiple junctions including at 10 meters east of Wild Avenue, at the junction of Steadlands, at the junction of Wild Avenue, and outside property 39.

Haugh Road, Rawmarsh: Footway resurfacing from approximately 25 meters west of Green Rise to 29 Haugh Road.

Catcliffe

Chapel Walk, Catcliffe: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Frederick Street, Catcliffe: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout.

Main Street, Catcliffe: Resurfacing from St Mary’s Drive to Mappins Road, including the west side of the roundabout.

Mappins Road, Catcliffe: Full carriageway resurfacing under the NNRRF (National Non-Residential Road Fund) scheme throughout.

Olivers Way, Catcliffe: Resurfacing from Brinsworth Road to Dickens Close, part of the NNRRF scheme.

Victoria Street, Catcliffe: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout as part of the NNRRF scheme.

Waverley View, Catcliffe: Resurfacing from Sheffield Lane to properties 5/7.

Main Street, Catcliffe: Resurfacing between Mappins Road and the Orgreave Road Service Road, including Orgreave Road.

Orgreave Road, Catcliffe: Surface dressing continuation from Main Street to the Orgreave Road Service Road.

Orgreave Road Service Road, Catcliffe: Full surface dressing throughout.

Holmes Crescent, Treeton: Installation of a single dropped kerb for footway crossings at various locations opposite property 1 and at the end of the street.

Main Street, Catcliffe: Footway resurfacing from Mappins Road to Sheffield Lane.

Rotherham East

Dene Crescent, East Dene: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout (NNRRF scheme).

Doncaster Road, East Dene: Resurfacing from Middle Lane roundabout to St. Ann’s Road traffic lights (Carriageway resurfacing C).

Mushroom Roundabout, Aldwarke: Full carriageway resurfacing (Carriageway resurfacing A).

The Lanes, East Dene: Microasphalt applied to various footpaths (Footway microasphalt).

Alpha Road, East Dene: Footway resurfacing throughout.

Moor Road, East Dene: Footway resurfacing throughout.

Rotherham West

Fenton Road, Kimberworth Park: Resurfacing from Bus Layby to roundabout

Greasbrough Road, Northfield: Resurfacing from Greasbrough Street to Mangham Road

High Street, Kimberworth: Resurfacing from Church Street to the junction of Meadowhall Road

Meadow Bank Road, Meadowbank: Various areas patched

Psalters Lane, Holmes: Resurfacing section at the level crossing

Droppingwell Road, Kimberworth: Surface dressing from Baring Road to Farm View

Wortley Road, Kimberworth: Resurfacing from roundabout to 234 and 243 to near Watson Road

Sitwell

Royds Moor Hill, Whiston: Patching works

Hall Close Avenue, Whiston: Resurfacing throughout (NNRRF scheme).

Pleasley Road, Whiston: Resurfacing from motorway bridge to Whiston Vale and various patches

Dovedale Road, Herringthorpe: Footway resurfacing from Herringthorpe Valley Road to Woodall Road

Swinton Rockingham

Park Road, Swinton: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout (NNRRF scheme).

Racecourse Road, Swinton: Resurfacing at various locations with speed tables

Rockingham Road, Swinton: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

Rookery Road, Swinton: Resurfacing section of approximately 75 meters

Woodman Roundabout, Swinton: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

Thurcroft and Wickersley South

Brampton Road, Thurcroft: Resurfacing from Grange Close to 40m south of Common Lane

Moat Lane, Wickersley: Full carriageway resurfacing

Moss Close, Wickersley: Full carriageway resurfacing

Newhall Avenue, Wickersley: Full carriageway resurfacing

Sawn Moor Avenue, Thurcroft: Full carriageway resurfacing

Wales

Walesker Lane, Harthill: Carriageway patching

Forge Road, Wales: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

Horseshoe Close, Wales: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

Mansfield Road, Waleswood: Resurfacing between Aston Way and Cricket Field Lane

Northlands, Harthill: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

South Farm Avenue, Harthill: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

Harthill Field Road, Harthill: Surface dressing throughout

Carver Close, Harthill: Footway crossings at the junction with Carver Way

Manor Road, Wales: Footway crossings, including tactile dropped kerbs at 4A to the Vicarage

Pryor Mede, Harthill: Footway microasphalt from Dishwell Lane to Woodall Lane, Eastern Footway

Winney Hill, Harthill: Full footway microasphalt throughout

Green Oak Drive, Wales: Full footway resurfacing throughout

Wales Road, Kiveton Park: Footway resurfacing from Lime Tree Avenue to Lodge Hill Drive

Wath-upon-Dearne

Boswell Road: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout (NNRRF scheme)

Buckleigh Road: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

Highfield: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

Mount Pleasant Road: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

Sandygate: Resurfacing section north of Burman Road

Cemetery Road: Footway crossings near bus stop at Grange Road

Cemetery Road: Footway crossings near bus stop at shops

Old Doncaster Roade: Footway crossings at nine locations from Common Lane to Doncaster Road .

Varney Road: Footway crossings at junction with Cemetery Road

Wetmoor Lane: Footway crossings at junction with Barnsley Road

High Street: Footway repair as part of the bus station scheme

Sandygate: Footway repair as part of the bus station scheme

Wickersley North

Black Carr Road: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

Hill Top Lane: Full carriageway resurfacing from Flanderwell Lane to Far Dalton Lane

Nidderdale Place: Full carriageway resurfacing throughout

Hazel Grove: Footway crossings outside 11 across to Bawtry Road Access Path

Gainsborough Close Footpath (14, 15): Footway microasphalt throughout

Greenfield Court: Footway microasphalt throughout

Lawrence Close Footpath (21): Footway microasphalt throughout

Markfield Drive Footpath (1-39): Footway microasphalt throughout

Reynolds Close: Footway microasphalt throughout

Romney Close Footpath (38): Footway microasphalt throughout

Green Lane: Footway resurfacing from 52 to Rosemary Road

Springfield Road: Footway resurfacing, top section