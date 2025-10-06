More planning applications for bedsits already in use
The moves follow an earlier application for a house in Hough Lane, Wombwell, being used to accommodate four individuals rather than as a conventional domestic house.
That case still needs a decision from planners, but a further application covers a three bedroomed house in Hoyland Road, Hoyland Common, which is said to have been a House of Multiple Occupation - official language for bedsits - since 2017, which for a long period was mostly occupied by two people.
In Darfield, another retrospective application has been made to change the use of a house in Barnsley Road to a HMO for seven occupants.
That property, near the Bly Road junction, is a two story property in what is described as a “highly sustainable location”.
A further application, to use a garage/store at the property as a flat is also with Barnsley Council.