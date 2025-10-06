More planning applications for bedsits already in use

Highly sustainable: Barnsley Road, Darfield

TWO new planning applications have been submitted to Barnsley Council in an attempt to regularise the use of houses as bedsit accommodation.

The moves follow an earlier application for a house in Hough Lane, Wombwell, being used to accommodate four individuals rather than as a conventional domestic house.

That case still needs a decision from planners, but a further application covers a three bedroomed house in Hoyland Road, Hoyland Common, which is said to have been a House of Multiple Occupation - official language for bedsits - since 2017, which for a long period was mostly occupied by two people.

In Darfield, another retrospective application has been made to change the use of a house in Barnsley Road to a HMO for seven occupants.

That property, near the Bly Road junction, is a two story property in what is described as a “highly sustainable location”.

A further application, to use a garage/store at the property as a flat is also with Barnsley Council.