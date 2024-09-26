More funding to boost mental health through 'green social prescribing'

Dr David Crichton, GP and chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire.

MORE than 20 voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations from across the region have received grants to improve the mental health and wellbeing of people after NHS South Yorkshire received further national funding to support green social prescribing.

South Yorkshire is one of seven national 'test and learn' sites for green social prescribing – the practice of supporting people, particularly in communities affected by health inequalities, to engage in nature-based interventions and activities to improve their mental and physical health.

NHS South Yorkshire initially received £500,000 of national investment over two years in 2021-2023 and was recently awarded a further £298,000 to take this work forward in 2024/25.

VCSE organisations from across the region were invited to bid for monies from the funds, with 23 who demonstrated they could support the programme through existing activities successfully applying.

Dr David Crichton, GP and chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Spending time in and connecting with nature is shown to improve people’s mood, anxiety levels and physical health.

In South Yorkshire we are lucky to be surrounded by world renowned green spaces, as well as ‘blue’ spaces such as canals and waterways, fishing ponds and reservoirs.

“Thanks to the previous funding, we are already working in partnership with voluntary and community organisations to support people who don’t feel they have access to, or the opportunity to, appreciate the positive effects of the natural world around them.

“We’re really pleased we’ve received the additional funding to expand this programme further.”

NHS South Yorkshire is working in partnership with organisations from across the region on the project including local authorities, NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, Voluntary Action Rotherham, and Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust.

One of these, South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, is supporting the grants process on behalf of NHS South Yorkshire and the partnership system.

Jess O’Neill, SYCF grants and partnerships manager, said: “From local walks to wilderness activities, the funding is supporting a wide range of new sessions which will help to improve the mental health and wellbeing of people living in our local communities.

“We’re proud to be working in partnership on this innovative project.”