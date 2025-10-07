More bedsits planned at former pub building in Rotherham

FRESH parts of a former pub building could be converted to a complex of bedsits if Rotherham Council approves of the idea.

The old Mason’s Arms building, in Wellgate, already has ten bedrooms for individual residents on the first and second floors of the building, with planning consent granted for that in 2022.

Retail space was retained at ground floor level as part of that application, but now the council is being asked for permission to turn that over to accommodation too.

Application documents state the existing rooms are fully occupied and have “proven to be a valuable contribution to the local housing supply, addressing a clear demand for shared and affordable living options within the town centre.”

However, the retail space on the ground floor has remained vacant, despite what are described as “sustained marketing efforts” – with the presence of accommodation above being regarded as limiting interest from prospective tenants.

That has resulted in the current application, which would see the ground floor space converted to provide six new bedrooms, creating what is described as a “cohesive” development with 16 bedrooms.

Under the plans, an outhouse at the rear of the building would be converted to provide a bedroom and kitchen.

The application states: “The proposal reflects the changing market conditions along Wellgate, responds directly to local housing needs and brings a long-term vacant ground floor back into active and beneficial use.

“The conversion of both the main ground floor space and the rear outhouse will result in a well-integrated scheme.”

A decision on the application will be made later.