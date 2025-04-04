'Monstrous' Easter fun on way

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village

A SHOPPING outlet is hosting a monstrous fun-filled Easter event for families.

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster has launched the 'Mindful Monsters – Keep It Kind' trail which is running until Monday, April 21.

The free Easter activity invites children and families to follow a special monster trail throughout the centre, with the chance to win fantastic prizes including school shoes for a year - a super prize of four pairs of school shoes for one lucky winner from Clarks - and a £25 Cadbury chocolate treat.

Visitors can collect a trail sheet from Guest Services, where they'll also find the Mini Monster Park - a dedicated space for little ones to enjoy colouring activities featuring their favourite Mindful Monsters.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We're thrilled to be bringing the Mindful Monsters to Lakeside Village this Easter.

“This engaging trail is a perfect activity for families during the school holidays, encouraging kindness and mindfulness while providing a fun experience for children of all ages."

Families are encouraged to look out for Bobbleflop and his friendly monster pals hiding in store windows throughout the centre.

Once visitors have completed their trail sheet, they can hand it in at Clarks to receive a Mindful Monsters book, badge, and sweet treat, plus entry into a prize draw with the chance of winning four pairs of Clarks school shoes throughout the year.

The centre is also inviting visitors to snap selfies with the large KIND letters and monster figure displays.

For further information visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk.