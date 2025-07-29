Momentum builds on Hoyland's development of 765 homes

PLANS to build 765 new homes in Hoyland are moving forward, with Barnsley Council now working with two other major bodies to get the scheme started.

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, has told council colleages that the authority’s strategic housing team was working with a developer that has shown “firm interest” in the site, which he described as “a long-term priority for the council.”

In addition, the council was working with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which has local firepower, and the Government’s Homes England agency – moves which should accelerate delivery of the scheme.

He was responding to a progress request from Cllr Andy Wray, who represents the area.

Cllr Franklyn said “significant intrusive ground investigations,” had already been carried out, which would help shape the design and identify any other work needed.

A pre-application enquiry is expected later this year, followed by a planning application.

Hoyland residents will have the chance to provide feedback on the proposed site layout and design as part of the formal planning process.

Hoyland North is one of several large sites earmarked for development in Barnsley’s Local Plan, adopted in 2019. As part of that process, a Masterplan Framework was drawn up to guide development of the area, which lies just north of Hoyland Common and covers housing and employment land allocations.

Changing landscape: Hundreds of new homes could cover existing fields

The aim is to create a high-quality, mixed-use community comprising around 765 new homes and 37 hectares of employment land, supported by green infrastructure and new community facilities.

A central feature of the plan is a series of cricket ovals and a pavilion, designed to form the “heart” of the new neighbourhood and provide a focus for social and community activity.

The framework also covers health, biodiversity, drainage, recreation, and sustainability, aiming to integrate the new development with existing communities while providing safe, accessible links to services in Hoyland and new employment opportunities along the Dearne Valley Parkway.

The Hoyland Masterplans — including those for the south, west and north of the area — were met with fierce opposition when first approved throughout 2019 and 2020, particularly over the scale of development, relocation of sports facilities, and loss of green space. Despite this, the council maintains that the site remains essential to meeting Barnsley’s long-term housing and economic needs.