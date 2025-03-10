Modern HQ for two-centuries-old solicitors' firm

The tram outside the new HQ

A FIRM of solicitors established in 1791 has said goodbye to its home of 90-plus years – and opened the door to a new “modern” and “vibrant” HQ.

Oxley and Coward Solicitors has been serving clients in South Yorkshire and beyond for over 233 years, providing expert legal advice in areas ranging from family law to personal injury and corporate services.

The decision to relocate to a more spacious office at The Point, Bradmarsh Business Park is part of the company’s “strategic vision to remain at the forefront of the legal industry while continuing to support the local economy and create more job opportunities in the area.”

Managing partner Richard Sheppard said: “Due to continued growth, and to allow our teams to work in more collaborative way, we have said goodbye to our old office at 34 Moorgate Street which we have been in for over 90 years.

“Our new offices at Bradmarsh Business Park places us right in the middle of the vibrant industrial and business centre that has developed around Sheffield Road over the last few years.

“Although we welcome clients to our new offices, we have retained our offices at 46 Moorgate Street so that clients preferring to come into the town centre can still do so by appointment.

“The new reception is just further up the street from the Moorgate Street building.

“We have received tremendously positive feedback from clients and staff regarding the excellent facilities offered by our new modern offices.”

Oxley and Coward is also a patron of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, which welcomed the move.

Operations director Shane Young said: “The relocation of Oxley and Coward is a fantastic example of how local businesses continue to thrive and grow.

“As a valued Chamber patron, Oxley and Coward’s move to larger premises signals their success and ongoing investment in the region.

“It’s a great boost for Barnsley and Rotherham, showcasing the dynamic, entrepreneurial spirit that drives our local economy forward.

“We look forward to seeing the firm continue to flourish in its new home, and we are excited to continue working alongside them as they expand their reach and capabilities.”