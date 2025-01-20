Mixed response to new Rotherham service station

The New Rotherham Welcome Break Services has opened on The M1 after being delayed by the snow and ice a week ago.

Many of us have done it – posted a withering online criticism of a new TV series or enthusiastically reviewed a meal down at the local pub or restaurant.

But for many Rotherham people, last weekend was an opportunity to break new ground.

Hundreds of people went online to assess the area's first M1 service station.

Welcome Break had excitedly confirmed the doors were open on their new £40 million venture, last Friday.

They said: "Located at J33 on the M1, just outside of Sheffield, the state-of-the-art site features all your favourite brands including Starbucks Pret, Burger King, Chopstix, The Good Breakfast, KFC, Waitrose, and WHSmith.

"Designed to look and feel just like a Yorkshire village, Rotherham is a completely new concept and one that makes stopping at Welcome Break a truly unique and memorable experience. We hope to see you there soon."

There was no shortage of those taking up the offer to check out the site, which created around 230 jobs.

Like on anything new, opinions varied.

Here are a few:

Keith Senior: "Had a coffee and a walk around. A beautiful facility and somewhere to be proud of. The staff were lovely and welcoming, and the ones I spoke to all lived nearby.

"It is spacious and caters for kids with an indoor play area, a dog exercise area for pooches on the road, and even an outdoor gym! Go Rotherham!"

Joan Cox: “Why can't service stations be filled with small, local, independent businesses that provide quality, variety and enable people to have a wide range of choices? Why not enable local concerns to sell their produce which they are passionate about particularly if the business is using locally sourced ingredients?"

Dug Nuworld Lomax: “Should have taken a leaf out of Gloucester services instead of the usual fast food rubbish."

Matthew John: "I never thought I’d see a Waitrose AND a Pret in Rotherham!"

Mandy Wilson: "It looks amazing but it was freezing while eating anything. The doors which are electric were constantly opened and a gale was blowing into the eating area.

"I also wished it was like Gloucester services, as it was extremely expensive to purchase even a loaf of bread. In a perfect world independent businesses would be amazing, but totally unviable."

Adam Flynn: "Designed to look and feel like a Yorkshire village, but has a Waitrose? Surely a Premier would have been better!"

Natalie Lucy: "Very nice inside. We live local and son wanted to visit so went for a Starbucks and Burger King. People need to stop moaning."

Platts Johnathan: "Looking at the fuel… over-inflated prices to other services. Better dropping down to the Shell at Canklow and the McDonald’s; all there."

Lynne Hodkinson: "At least they've now got the town right, it's in Rotherham not Sheffield."

Lee Potter: "I'm actually glad you've turned that eyesore of a wasteland into something. One thing I've learned in business is you can't please everyone."

Chris Cook: "Awful name though, Yorkshire Gateway or something steel-related would’ve been much more appealing than just ‘Rotherham’.”

And finally a tongue-in-cheek contribution from Paul Metcalf... "I was once awarded a medal for finishing a meal in a motorway services restaurant."