Missing dog found after public back police search

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 08:50 BST
Back home: Athenaplaceholder image
Back home: Athena
A FRIGHTENED dog which fled an accident scene on the M1 nearRotherham has been found following a police appeal.

Athena, a German Shepherd, is now back with her owners after being tracked down in Wickersley.

She was one of three dogs in a car involved in a collision near junction 33 and one was killed, another survived safely, but Athena ran off.

The incident happened at 6.45pm on Saturday and on Monday police searches had failed to locate her, so they made a public appeal for help.

That resulted in community groups helping to to search, but she was finally spotted by horse riders, who reported it.

Police were able to guide Athena’s owners into the area and they were able to locate her.

She was given a health check by a vet, but was found to have no lasting injuries and is now back home.

South Yorkshire Police have thanked the community for their support.

