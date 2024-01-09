Missing cat mishap fails to stop Jude's 1,000-mile fundraiser for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Jude Colton took on the 12-month challenge in aid of the North Anston-based rescue.
She had a few miles remaining when she was injured falling down steps – looking for missing cat Diddy, who she rehomed from Thornberry.
Jude (54) said: “On the Friday before Christmas, Diddy decided to go missing. I went out to look for her and fell down the wooden sleeper steps outside our house. The cat of course came back a short time later like nothing had happened.
“On Christmas morning, my husband took me to hospital. We were there for five hours checking that I hadn’t broken anything.
“I only had eight miles to go and would have crawled the rest of the way if I had to.”
Jude, of Whiston, is a regular supporter of Thornberry, previously abseiling in 2020 from Monsal viaduct, Derbyshire.
She took on the 1,000-mile challenge after taking up walking in 2022 to keep fit.
““I thought why not turn it into a challenge and do it for charity,” added Jude. “It basically works out as 2.74 miles per day, although in the colder, darker months it’s more difficult.
“The majority of it was done at weekends but I would still be up at 5am sometimes to do three miles before work.”
Jude kept up the efforts while spending summer weekends on the east coast, and even in 28-deg C weather while on holiday in Crete, eventually raising about £1,500.