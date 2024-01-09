Missing cat mishap fails to stop Jude's 1,000-mile fundraiser for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

AN ANIMAL lover who walked 1,000 miles in 2023 for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary saw her efforts almost derailed in the final days – but said: “I would have crawled if I had to.”

Jude Colton of Whiston who has raised funds for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary by walking 1,000 miles, is pictured at the finishing line being supported by, from left to right: her husband Chris Colton, cattery assistant Beth Griffin, cattery and small animal manager Courtney Berry with dog Charlie and site manager Helen Connelly with dog Rosie.

Jude Colton took on the 12-month challenge in aid of the North Anston-based rescue.

She had a few miles remaining when she was injured falling down steps – looking for missing cat Diddy, who she rehomed from Thornberry.

Jude (54) said: “On the Friday before Christmas, Diddy decided to go missing. I went out to look for her and fell down the wooden sleeper steps outside our house. The cat of course came back a short time later like nothing had happened.

“On Christmas morning, my husband took me to hospital. We were there for five hours checking that I hadn’t broken anything.

“I only had eight miles to go and would have crawled the rest of the way if I had to.”

Jude, of Whiston, is a regular supporter of Thornberry, previously abseiling in 2020 from Monsal viaduct, Derbyshire.

She took on the 1,000-mile challenge after taking up walking in 2022 to keep fit.

““I thought why not turn it into a challenge and do it for charity,” added Jude. “It basically works out as 2.74 miles per day, although in the colder, darker months it’s more difficult.

“The majority of it was done at weekends but I would still be up at 5am sometimes to do three miles before work.”