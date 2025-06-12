Minster will bring symphony to life for young audience
Designed to suit a younger audience, the event - on Saturday, June 21 at Rotherham Minster – will see a 40-strong symphony orchestra led by award-winning young violinist, Abigail Germany, and will feature a debut piece written by young composer, Edward Tait.
Rotherham Minster will also be decorated with art by students at Landmarks College, who have brought the concept of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf to life with paintings and drawings, judged by the Mayor.
The artworks will be displayed in the Minster during the concert and in the printed event programme.
Emily Wraw, librarian from Rotherham Symphony Orchestra, said: “We wanted to mark Rotherham’s year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture with a special youth-led concert that would appeal to families and the younger generation through music, artwork and spoken word.
“We want to make classical music more accessible to all, and show people how versatile it can be, so this will be a very relaxed, family-friendly concert in the afternoon.
“If you don’t normally attend classical concerts, come and try something new – you won’t be disappointed.”
The concert will start at 3pm and will end at 4.30pm, with two short intervals.
