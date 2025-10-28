Minster showcases the best of performing arts from the young people of Rotherham

People visited the Minster to see a full week of events celebrating the visual and performing arts from the young people of Rotherham. Our photographer Kerrie Beddows was on hand to capture the action.
Performers: Musical theatre students entertained visitors with excerpts from Sister Act. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
Bands and solo artists: The week celebrated the visual and performing arts from the young people of Rotherham, as part of the Children's Capital of Culture festival year. There was live music from bands and solo artists from Rotherham College. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
Drama: Acted scenes from Macbeth and Woyzeck were performed by students from Rotherham College. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
