Minster showcases the best of performing arts from the young people of Rotherham

By Kerrie Beddows
Published 28th Oct 2025, 13:54 GMT
ROTHERHAM Minster took centre stage for the Festival of Performing Arts as part of the Children’s Capital of Culture programme.

People visited the Minster to see a full week of events celebrating the visual and performing arts from the young people of Rotherham. Our photographer Kerrie Beddows was on hand to capture the action.

Performers: Musical theatre students entertained visitors with excerpts from Sister Act.

Performers: Musical theatre students entertained visitors with excerpts from Sister Act. Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Bands and solo artists: The week celebrated the visual and performing arts from the young people of Rotherham, as part of the Children's Capital of Culture festival year. There was live music from bands and solo artists from Rotherham College.

Bands and solo artists: The week celebrated the visual and performing arts from the young people of Rotherham, as part of the Children's Capital of Culture festival year. There was live music from bands and solo artists from Rotherham College. Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Drama: Acted scenes from Macbeth and Woyzeck were performed by students from Rotherham College.

Drama: Acted scenes from Macbeth and Woyzeck were performed by students from Rotherham College. Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Dramatic: Acted scenes from Macbeth and Woyzeck were performed by students from Rotherham College.

Dramatic: Acted scenes from Macbeth and Woyzeck were performed by students from Rotherham College. Photo: Kerrie Beddows

