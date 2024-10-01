GOING INTERNATIONAL: Rebecca and Dean at a previous screening of Regeneration

A FILM about the mining industry and its legacy to South Yorkshire is to be screened at an Italian festival.

Regeneration, made by award-winning father and daughter movie-makers Dean and Rebecca Sills, will be shown at the ‘Heritales: Equilibrio Festival - Sassari’ in Sardinia on Friday.

The festival, which takes place over three days, includes films, live music and workshops, and Regeneration will screen on the opening day alongside other movies including Island in the Sun and Sowing the Earth.

Dean and Rebecca made their name through nature films and a western, all shot in and around their home village of Bolton upon Dearne, and have so far scooped more than 100 awards at festivals across the world.

Regeneration, shot by Rebecca and narrated by Dean, tells the story of how the mining industry came to an end and the places it left behind, and features ex-miner John Greaves.

Rebecca said: “I am really proud of what we have achieved so far with Regeneration.

“This is the second time Regeneration has made it into the Heritales Film Festival. They screened the film in Portugal this year and now they want to show Regeneration in Italy,

“Wow! I am currently looking at more screenings and can’t wait to see where the film will screen next.

“I would love to get the film into local schools as it is part of our history.”

After successful cinema screenings in Barnsley and the recent showings of Regeneration at New York Stadium and Wentworth Woodhouse, the film will now be on at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield until January 5 2025.