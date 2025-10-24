Millmoor pitch targeted in vandalism attack

Senseless: weed killer on part of the pitch at Millmoor

SECURITY is being ramped up at the old Millmoor football ground after a vandalism attack on the pitch.

Weed killer was poured across parts of the playing surface recently overnight, much to the dismay of the many footballers who now play matches there.

"Whoever did this hasn’t just walked past the ground and done it on a whim,” said Carl Luckock, a friend of landlords the Booth family.

"This was premeditated because he or she has gone to the ground with weed killer.”

Rotherham United’s old home has been brought back to life of late by improvements driven by Ken Booth jnr, son of the late Millers chairman Ken Booth.

Changing rooms have been kitted out and the pitch given a makeover that got it looking as good as it was in its prime.

Doncaster Belles play matches there as well as junior teams.

"Who would want to vandalise a pitch to stop children playing football?” added Carl. "I can’t imagine what would motivate someone to do such a thing.

"There are charity games at Millmoor and other events.

"Everybody has been enjoying the efforts the Booths have made. They have invested in this and to have it thrown in their face is just not right.”

Repairs are now being done and CCTV cameras are going up to try and avoid a repeat.