'Millions of pounds' available for community organisations

DEARNE area organisations are being encouraged to tap into the millions of pounds available from grant funders.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free advice surgery has been organised by South Yorkshire Funding Advice Bureau - the specialist body which helps community and voluntary groups access the cash which can make a big difference to the work they do.

It will take place on Thursday October 16 at Mexborough Athletic Sports and Social Club, New Oxford Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those seeking help will get a 45 minute appointment with a specialist funding adviser, with booking available via the www.syfab.org.uk/events.aspx website.

Andy Kershaw

SYFAB training co-ordinator Andy Kershaw said: “There are literally millions of pounds sloshing about in many different funders’ pockets.

“Our job is to empower local people to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence to be able to put in successful bids for this funds.

“We have been around for more than 30 years and we have funding advisers based in Barnsley and Sheffield and are now beginning this work in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also provide free training around fundraising for voluntary and community organisations to take action on any front which concerns them in their community, whether that’s working with young people, older people, the environment, tackling issues around crime and community safety or in education, and learning or just bringing people together,” he said.

Those wanting more information can call 07395 023887 for help, or email [email protected].

SYFAB is part of South Yorkshire Community Foundation, the largest funder of community activity in the region after the National Lottery.