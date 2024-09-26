Millers top the league when it comes to football ground grub
But, according to visitors to the New York Stadium, they don’t know how lucky they are.
A traditional pie and mash served up in a box earned title-winning reviews for taste and value for money, on the Football Away Days website.
The picture showed a sloppy, mushy-pea-covered treat which is bound to be a challenge for fans trying to avoid staining their expensive replica football shirts.
The happy purchaser simply posted: “Pie, mash and peas at Rotherham today for £5.50. Lovely stuff.”
The meal was certainly less digestible for the home support on the day the picture was taken - the Millers lost 2-0 to Birmingham.
That was a point taken up by one of the 1,800 people who viewed the post on Facebook, who wrote: “Looks as good as Rotherham's performance...”
Largely speaking the pie gets the thumbs up, though.
And so they should do.
According to exclusive pie provider Pukka Pies’ Wikipedia entry: "Millmoor, then the home ground of Rotherham United FC, was the first sporting venue where Pukka Pies were sold. Rotherham United’s supporters hold the record for the most pies consumed at a football match, with a consumption 40 per cent above the Football League average.”
Here are some of the palatable remarks on the Away Days’ website: * “Best pies in football.”
* “Every football ground around the country take note”
* “Looks like they’ve upped their game quite a bit. Last time I went a couple of years back I had a burger that was the worst thing I’ve ever had in a Football Ground, I had to bin it.”
* “Had it last year best I’ve had at an away ground.”
* “Stick some mint sauce on and it’s a game changer.”
* “You can’t beat Yorkshire grub.”
* “Used to buy that in their supporters club at the old ground. Was always top nosh and cheap as well.”
* “Plymouth Argyle please take a note of the food offerings at other clubs.”
* “Now that’s a proper hangover cure! Talking from experience, along with two pints of course.”
* “Can’t beat a good Growler and Yorkshire Caviar.”
* and, optimistically, given the team’s early standing in League One: “The food of champions”.
