SIMPLY THE BEST: Pie, peas and mash

ROTHERHAM United fans savour their match-day grub as much as any supporters in the country.

But, according to visitors to the New York Stadium, they don’t know how lucky they are.

A traditional pie and mash served up in a box earned title-winning reviews for taste and value for money, on the Football Away Days website.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day.

The picture showed a sloppy, mushy-pea-covered treat which is bound to be a challenge for fans trying to avoid staining their expensive replica football shirts.

The happy purchaser simply posted: “Pie, mash and peas at Rotherham today for £5.50. Lovely stuff.”

The meal was certainly less digestible for the home support on the day the picture was taken - the Millers lost 2-0 to Birmingham.

That was a point taken up by one of the 1,800 people who viewed the post on Facebook, who wrote: “Looks as good as Rotherham's performance...”

Largely speaking the pie gets the thumbs up, though.

And so they should do.

According to exclusive pie provider Pukka Pies’ Wikipedia entry: "Millmoor, then the home ground of Rotherham United FC, was the first sporting venue where Pukka Pies were sold. Rotherham United’s supporters hold the record for the most pies consumed at a football match, with a consumption 40 per cent above the Football League average.”

Here are some of the palatable remarks on the Away Days’ website: * “Best pies in football.”

* “Every football ground around the country take note”

* “Looks like they’ve upped their game quite a bit. Last time I went a couple of years back I had a burger that was the worst thing I’ve ever had in a Football Ground, I had to bin it.”

* “Had it last year best I’ve had at an away ground.”

* “Stick some mint sauce on and it’s a game changer.”

* “You can’t beat Yorkshire grub.”

* “Used to buy that in their supporters club at the old ground. Was always top nosh and cheap as well.”

* “Plymouth Argyle please take a note of the food offerings at other clubs.”

* “Now that’s a proper hangover cure! Talking from experience, along with two pints of course.”

* “Can’t beat a good Growler and Yorkshire Caviar.”

* and, optimistically, given the team’s early standing in League One: “The food of champions”.