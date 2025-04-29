Millers set to benefit from changes to football funding
The Football Governance Bill has had its second reading in Parliament and should see broadcast revenue, paid to clubs by the media, more fairly distributed.
At present, the pot of cash is worth £3.2 billion a year, with 95 per cent staying in the hands of the top 26 clubs, with 20 of those in the Premier League.
The Millers and Ms Champion have been campaigning for that to change, and the new Bill will see the money more evenly distributed.
A lot of the money currently goes on players’ wages and transfer fees, but the Bill will see an Independent Football Regulator come into play, safeguarding the heritage of English football and helping to create a fairer future for the sport.
The growing dominance of the Premier League has made it increasingly hard for clubs like Rotherham United to compete, financially.
The changes proposed in the Bill will address the current imbalance in the flow of revenues, allowing for more cash to reach lower league clubs.
That should result in in better stadiums, more women’s teams, stronger academies and investment in essential vital community programmes, crucial for the future sustainability of the English game.
That is expected to have a knock on effect for wider communities, as local economies benefit from increased footfall and tourism.
Ms Champion said: “I welcome the much-needed reforms that the Football Governance Bill brings. The pyramid has become far too top heavy, benefitting Premier League clubs to the detriment of smaller English Football League (EFL) teams.
“Football clubs up and down the country contribute enormously to the strength, vitality and success of English football. It is high time for all teams to reap the rewards they rightly deserve.
“Rotherham United is a pillar of the local community, bringing people together, rain or shine, win or lose. Rotherham wouldn’t be Rotherham without it.
“We owe it to clubs like ours to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for the English game.”
