Millers-mad care home residents pitch up at stadium
Residents from Cherry Trees Care Home were able to go on the pitch and behind the scenes at Rotherham United's AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Cherry Trees, on Simmonite Road, is part of the Orchard Care Homes group which operates 23 homes across the north and the Midlands.
A spokesperson for the group, which specialises in care for those living with dementia, said: “Each home taking great care to organise events and activities geared around their residents' hobbies and interests to trigger memories of the past and happy times.
“The visit to Rotherham FC fits in with Orchard’s Dementia Promise, which aims to remove the stigma associated with dementia and encourage a positive approach to dementia care and enrichment through activity, choice and inclusion.”
Making up ‘Team Cherry Trees’ were Marjorie Good (95), Hazel Carr (84), Anne Booth (85), Gordon Hooley (89), Melvyn Byron Smith (82), Dennis Greaves, (71) and Danny Brailsford (73).
Danny, Melvyn – better known as Byron – and Dennis are all avid supporters.
Byron has supported the team since he was five years old and Danny is still a regular visitor to the stadium for weekend matches.
Danny said: “It was great to sit at the press tables and see behind the scenes, it was a right good day out.”
Last year Orchard Care Homes won the LaingBuisson Award for Excellence in Large Residential Care.
