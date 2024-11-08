The Millers Poppy shirt - CREDIT MatchWornShirt.

ROTHERHAM United fans will be able to bid on the teams’ match-worn and signed shirts from this weekend’s game, with proceeds being donated to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

James Flude, head of business at MatchWornShirt said: “We are proud to stand together with football clubs throughout the United Kingdom in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

“As a symbol of respect, football clubs across the UK will wear shirts featuring an emblem of the poppy.

“After the matches, these unique shirts will be signed by the players who wore them and made available to own via auction, exclusively on the MatchWornShirt website and app.

“All of the net proceeds of these auctions will be allocated to the Royal British Legion.”

It is the sixth consecutive year MatchWornShirt has teamed up with RBL, having previously raised close to £3million for the Poppy Appeal.

The RBL’s Poppy Appeal takes place from Thursday, October 24 until Remembrance Sunday on November 10 and every year the RBL leads the nation in Remembrance across the UK to honour the contribution of our Armed Forces community, past and present.

Fans can also look forward to the opportunity to get their hands on a squad-signed shirt offered in a special giveaway at MatchWornShirt, which will be free to enter until November 11. Ben France from the Royal British Legion said: “Battlefield trauma and mental health issues can manifest at any time in life and in different ways, including addiction, debt, homelessness and relationship breakdowns.

“Your poppy enables the RBL to support those who struggle with the upheaval and disruption of service life, and life after service.”

To get involved in one of the many auctions for this year’s Poppy Appeal visit MatchWornShirt.com/poppy.