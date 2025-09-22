Millers fan Kev takes a shot into sportswear market with new brand

New brand: Oliver Whittaker with business partner Kevin Johnson, right

A SPORTSWEAR brand that has been started by Rotherham United fan and hospice fundraiser Kevin Johnson is making waves, having recently launched its debut range at a charity golf day that drew a host of football legends.

The up-and-coming brand, Third Shot, launched this summer by Johnson and business partners Joe Matthewson and Oliver Whittaker, has a product line designed for both the court and the course, focusing on the fast-growing padel and pickleball communities, while also tapping into the enduring popularity of golf.

The charity event, held at Tankersley Golf Club, raised vital funds for ‘walkingsbrilliant’ – a mental health charity originally set up to support former professional athletes, which has since grown to help the wider mental health community and local causes.

The golf day brought together football icons and other well-known figures for a friendly match, ending with a charity auction of signed memorabilia.

Attendees included the charity’s founders, sporting legends Mark Crossley and Dean Windass, along with former professional footballers Paddy Kenny, Paul Heckingbottom, Matt Le Tissier, Matt Kilgallon, David Hirst, and many more – all seen wearing Third Shot’s new activewear range.

Joe Matthewson said: “We only launched a couple of months ago, so to see football legends wearing our products – and genuinely liking the fit and style – is far beyond what I expected at this stage.”

Co-founder Johnson, who has raised almost £100,000 for Rotherham Hospice over the years with his 'Millers Legends' nights, attended the event alongside Oliver Whittaker, a professional golfer who leads the brand’s golf division. Johnson said: It’s been a brilliant start for Third Shot. The response so far has been incredibly positive, and moments like this show that we’re building real momentum with the right people behind us.”

Whittaker added: "Being a golf coach and pro, I’ve worn countless sportswear brands – so helping shape one that genuinely gets it right has been a privilege. The support from familiar faces in the sporting world, all wearing our gear, for a worthy cause, truly makes this launch unforgettable."