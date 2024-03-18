Military veteran from Wickersley sleeping rough to help homeless

A GREEN Howards veteran will live rough for a weekend to raise money for homeless former servicemen and women.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 18th Mar 2024, 10:20 GMT
Chris Jepson
Chris Jepson

Chris Jepson (58), who served for 16 years, is taking part in his fourth Big Tommy Sleep Out for the Royal British Legion Industries.

There are about 6,000 military veterans living on the UK’s streets and demand for RBLI services increased by 45 per cent last year.

Sales executive Chris, of Wickersley, said: “These heroes deserve more and if I can help even just a little bit I will continue to do so. It’s such a fantastic cause and an absolute privilege to be a small part of it.

“Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate 50p or £500 and with every penny, RBLI can provide safe, warm housing and ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to gain employment.

“My current fundraising total is just over £4,000, and I would love to get to £5,000.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/christopher-jepson-1697372737508 to donate.

