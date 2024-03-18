Chris Jepson

Chris Jepson (58), who served for 16 years, is taking part in his fourth Big Tommy Sleep Out for the Royal British Legion Industries.

There are about 6,000 military veterans living on the UK’s streets and demand for RBLI services increased by 45 per cent last year.

Sales executive Chris, of Wickersley, said: “These heroes deserve more and if I can help even just a little bit I will continue to do so. It’s such a fantastic cause and an absolute privilege to be a small part of it.

“Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate 50p or £500 and with every penny, RBLI can provide safe, warm housing and ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to gain employment.

“My current fundraising total is just over £4,000, and I would love to get to £5,000.”