For Frank Harkness will be virtually walking the Pacific Crest Trail route through similar terrain here in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire in a bid to raise funds for The Veterans' Charity.

The 67-year-old last year raised £3,500 on behalf of The Veterans' Charity after walking 1,000 miles in ten weeks.

But now he is aiming to up the distance, duration and donations in this year's challenge.

The Pacific Crest Trail long-distance hiking and equestrian trail is mostly through National Forest and protected wilderness and passes through seven national parks including Kings Canyon and Yosemite as well as states such as California and Washington.

Frank, who served in the forces for 24 years, said: “Starting on Sunday, April 7, I am challenging myself to walk 4,000kms – which is 2,485 miles – and hopefully will be completing it in 30 weeks.

“I am virtual walking the Pacific Crest Trail route from the border between United States and

Mexico near Rancho Arguilez and The Manning Visitors Centre on Grouse Road in Canada, taking a route up the West coast of the United States and Canada and through the Cascades and Sierra Navada mountain ranges.

“Actually, I will be walking on local South Yorkshire roads and footpaths, as well as The Pennines (mountain range) and the Peak District and Yorkshire Dales (national parks).”

He will be breaking the trek down into around 16 miles each day he sets out with a sechedueld of four days on and one fay of rest.

“I am hoping to raise £4,000 for The Veterans' Charity by asking 2,000 people to donate £2 each.

“I understand people haven't got a lot of money these days and can find it difficult to donate to charity so I was thinking small donations would be more manageable.”

He added: “I have been doing a lot of training and I now can't wait to get started on the challenge.”