Midnight closing proposal for Titans' bar
The rugby union club’s premises at Badsley Moor Lane, in Clifton, had two bars, one for the rugby club and another for the a cricket club, which also used the venue.
However, planning permission for changes to the building – which saw the old cricket club bar scrapped, to free up space for sporting facilities, with both clubs now sharing the same social space.
When that permission was granted, however, opening times were restricted to 8.30am to 9pm from Sunday to Friday, with midnight closing on Saturdays.
Planners said that was imposed “in the interests of amenity of the surround residential areas”.
Now the club has applied to vary that condition, which would see the bar open to midnight every day of the week.
On New Year’s Eve, it would be allowed to stay open until 2am the following morning.
An application to Rotherham Council states that the issue of ‘amenity’ of surrounding residents no longer applies.
A planning document states: “Following the removal of bars at the cricket club, the issue of amenity of the surrounding residential areas has been removed.
“The new bar in essence, now replaces the old bar. Given this, there is less intensification of the use of the site.
“The new bar facility was built to comply with the building regulations 2023. This will ensure the fabric exceeds that of the existing cricket club, thus reducing any potential noise leakage.”
A decision on the application will be made later.
