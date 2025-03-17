Micro pub could move to larger premises
The Rawmarsh Tap, in Kilnhurst Road, was acquired last May by Clair Meigh, who is now seeking permission from Rotherham Council to move the business to a larger unit on the opposite side of the road.
However, she has told planners: “It has become apparent that my business does not hold the correct permissions unbeknown to me on purchase.”
She said she had already stopped cooking food at the current premises, due to a lack of kitchen space and the close proximity of the kitchen to the seating area for customers.
“I propose that when I move to eight Kilnhurst Road to reinstate a food service as there is a sizeable kitchen at the back which is away from customer seating and facilities,” planning documents state.
Miss Meigh said she wanted to rectify the confusion over permissions in the move to new premises and said: “I would like the opportunity to rectify this and prove that my little business causes no harm/disturbance to my neighbours.”
The proposed unit has a flat above, but there were no anticipated noise problems, with plans to install a lower ceiling and new soundproofing in the new bar helping to mitigate that.
In addition, the existing customer base was largely over 40s “who enjoy a low level, calm environment that my business provides, rather than the loud ‘tap room’ environment associate with local public houses,” she said.
A decision on the planning application will be made later.