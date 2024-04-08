Michelle is 'perfect fit' for healthcare role supporting the armed forces

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Michelle Murray

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Michelle Murray as the new defence medical welfare service armed forces welfare officer who will support service members, reservists, veterans, and their families.

Michelle said: “I’ve always been drawn to roles where I can make a difference in people’s lives. “From my time in the military police to work in social care, I’ve seen first-hand the challenges that service members and veterans face, so I’m excited to be part of the trust and to provide support to those who have served our country.

“My goal is to be a source of support and guidance for our service members, reservists and veterans. “I want them to access the best standard of healthcare possible and I’ll be here to help every step of the way.”

Sally Kilgariff, chief operating officer at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle to our team,”

“Her dedication to serving others and her unique blend of skills make her the perfect fit for this role.

“We look forward to the positive impact she will have on the lives of our service members, and veterans.

“At the trust, we believe in honouring the sacrifices of our service members and veterans by providing them with the highest level of care and support.