Beauty queen Mia Risco - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A ROTHERHAM performer who represented England in the Miss Teen International contest in India says she is on a mission to boost the borough’s community spirit on her return.

Mia Risco took part in the global beauty pageant in Delhi during the summer after competing in the Miss England grand final earlier this year in Wolverhampton.

Miss Teen International aims to provide a platform for young women between the ages of 13 and 19 from around the world to showcase their talents, intelligence, and community involvement which Mia, who has since turned 20, described as “a fun and crazy experience.”

Mia, from Wickersley, said: “This is the first time the country had been represented at this contest and it could have been anyone from England – but they're from Rotherham!

“The other contestants were asking if it was near London!

"So I was very keen to ensure I told them about the north of England as people's interpretation of English towns is often based on the south and south east.

“I was very proud to talk about and represent my home town and have the chance to talk about my passions and discuss what I wanted to highlight and promote.

“You also can form great friendships and meet so many interesting, different people.

“I’m very fortunate – you don’t often get opportunities like that.”

The former Wickersley Northfield Primary School pupil is a dancer and performs styles including Bollywood, street and commercial dance at corporate events and festivals as well as teaching special educational needs (SEN) workshops at primary schools, and is also heavily involved and invested in the local community.

“I first entered Miss England as I just wanted to try something new and out of my comfort zone,” she said.

“Like most people, I just saw it as a beauty contest.

“However, I soon came to realise that this is not the case in the slightest.

“In my opinion, today, the competition focuses on the beauty within as well as there being a heavy focus on areas including charity and ethical sustainability.

“I thoroughly enjoy organising charity events and dance shows and raising money for amazing causes.

“I’ve done various things such as a sit-down meal for Syria and Turkey as well as a skydive for Macmillan and raised £917 for the charity Balls to Cancer – cancer has sadly affected my family massively.”

Mia – whose father is Pakistani and mother is half English, half Irish – wants to pursue her love of the arts as well as social justice in her studies and is also planning more shows for charity with a multi-cultural theme.

Referring to the violent disorder at Manvers in August, she said: “With the riots, I could not believe my eyes and it really hits home being a Muslim and my dad being Pakistani.

“I want the events to have the message that different cultures, and the different qualities they bring to our communities, are things to be celebrated.

“It is very important to me to help amplify the voices of those who aren’t heard and is part of the reason why I aim to educate through the arts and advocate for inclusivity.”