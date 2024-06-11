.

MEMBERS of the public joined dignitaries at Mexborough War Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The service was arranged by the Royal British Legion’s Mexborough, Swinton and Kilnhurst branch with Mexborough & District Heritage Society

Cllr Sean Gibbons, ward member on Doncaster Council, said: “It was a huge honour to attend this historic commemoration to remember those who gave their tomorrow for our today, 80 years on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you to everyone who attended especially to children and staff at New Pastures Primary Lower School for their attendance and fab creative D-Day memorial wreath.

.

“It is important that we always remember them and hope that the younger generation continue with these very important commemorations in the future.”