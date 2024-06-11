MEMBERS of the public joined dignitaries at Mexborough War Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Mexborough marks 80th anniversary of D-Day
The service was arranged by the Royal British Legion’s Mexborough, Swinton and Kilnhurst branch with Mexborough & District Heritage Society
Cllr Sean Gibbons, ward member on Doncaster Council, said: “It was a huge honour to attend this historic commemoration to remember those who gave their tomorrow for our today, 80 years on.
“Thank you to everyone who attended especially to children and staff at New Pastures Primary Lower School for their attendance and fab creative D-Day memorial wreath.
“It is important that we always remember them and hope that the younger generation continue with these very important commemorations in the future.”
He added: “Also a huge thanks to Julie Afsar and the fab team at Montagu Hall Care Home for sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks afterwards and informal discussions remembering what went on 80 years ago today and how thankful we should all continue to be.”
