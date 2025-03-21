Mexborough man among three charged in connection with college incident

The incident at the college happened on Wednesday (March 19)

THREE people – including one from Mexborough and a 17-year-old boy – have been charged in connection with an incident at Doncaster College earlier this week.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 12.37pm on Wednesday to reports of an altercation between a group of people.

“Officers attended and quickly arrested six people.

“The college was evacuated as a precaution to allow a thorough search of the campus and ensure the safety of students and staff.

“During the search, a knife was recovered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Singherra (20) of Auckland Road, Mexborough, is charged with section 4 Public Order Act and possession of a controlled drug.

He has been released on police bail and will next appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on April 10.

Daniel Heeley (21) of no fixed address, is charged with affray and possession of a bladed/sharply pointed article on school/further education premises, and has been remanded in police custody.

He will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court today (Friday, March 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged with section 4 Public Order Act and possession of a controlled drug.

He has been released on police bail and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on April10.

The three other people arrested - two boys aged 17 and an 18-year-old man - have been released with no further action.

The spokesperson for the force added: “Officers from the Doncaster central neighbourhood policing team have been conducting extra patrols since the incident and will be at the college to provide reassurance, answer any questions or address any concerns you may have following the incident on Wednesday.”