Register
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

Mexborough Foodbank’s thanks for harvest festival donations

MEXBOROUGH Foodbank thanked supporters after collecting a bumper haul of harvest festival donations from schools.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:57 GMT
Highwoods AcademyHighwoods Academy
Highwoods Academy

Highwoods Academy, Windhill Primary, St John the Baptist Primary, Montagu Academy and New Pastures Primary were among the Mexborough schools taking part.

Ivanhoe Academy in Conisbrough and St Albans in Denaby also supported the cause, while Thurcroft Infants split their donations between Mexborough Foodbank and Maltby St Mary Magdalene Foodbank, based at the Coleman Centre, Millindale.

Sean Gibbons, managing director of Food Aware and Mexborough Foodbank, said: “This year’s harvest festival donations were all fantastic and it was great to meet some of the local children at their assemblies and via collections by our fab and hard-working volunteers.

Most Popular
Windhill Primary SchoolWindhill Primary School
Windhill Primary School

“This support is most appreciated and much needed as demand for food parcels continues across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough during the cost of living crisis.”

Anyone wishing to support or add more donations can call 01709 717186 or email [email protected].

Related topics:MexboroughConisbroughDenaby