MEXBOROUGH Foodbank thanked supporters after collecting a bumper haul of harvest festival donations from schools.

Highwoods Academy

Highwoods Academy, Windhill Primary, St John the Baptist Primary, Montagu Academy and New Pastures Primary were among the Mexborough schools taking part.

Ivanhoe Academy in Conisbrough and St Albans in Denaby also supported the cause, while Thurcroft Infants split their donations between Mexborough Foodbank and Maltby St Mary Magdalene Foodbank, based at the Coleman Centre, Millindale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Gibbons, managing director of Food Aware and Mexborough Foodbank, said: “This year’s harvest festival donations were all fantastic and it was great to meet some of the local children at their assemblies and via collections by our fab and hard-working volunteers.

Windhill Primary School

“This support is most appreciated and much needed as demand for food parcels continues across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough during the cost of living crisis.”