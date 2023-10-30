MEXBOROUGH Foodbank thanked supporters after collecting a bumper haul of harvest festival donations from schools.

Mexborough Foodbank’s thanks for harvest festival donations
Highwoods Academy, Windhill Primary, St John the Baptist Primary, Montagu Academy and New Pastures Primary were among the Mexborough schools taking part.
Ivanhoe Academy in Conisbrough and St Albans in Denaby also supported the cause, while Thurcroft Infants split their donations between Mexborough Foodbank and Maltby St Mary Magdalene Foodbank, based at the Coleman Centre, Millindale.
Sean Gibbons, managing director of Food Aware and Mexborough Foodbank, said: “This year’s harvest festival donations were all fantastic and it was great to meet some of the local children at their assemblies and via collections by our fab and hard-working volunteers.
“This support is most appreciated and much needed as demand for food parcels continues across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough during the cost of living crisis.”
Anyone wishing to support or add more donations can call 01709 717186 or email [email protected].