MEXBOROUGH Foodbank distributed more than £2,000 of supplies in the week before the Christmas break.

It was a busy time for the foodbank

This included 39 large food parcels, which followed 32 being given out the previous week.

The foodbank paid tribute to supporters who gave items to be distributed during the busy weeks.

Manager Sean Gibbons said: “All these donations make a huge difference to local families less fortunate in Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough for Christmas and a long winter period struggling though the cost of living crisis.