Mexborough by the Sea returns to offer family fun

MEXBOROUGH may be landlocked, but the town becomes a centre of seaside fun for one day a year.

Mexborough by the Sea takes place on Saturday August 30 and offers a packed programme of free entertainment. That means face-painting, balloon modelling, a ‘beach’ created in a sand pit with buckets and spades available, in addition to live entertainment. There will also be a raffle and tomobola. The event also marks the 50th anniversary of Mexborough indoor market opening. A memorial plaque will be unveiled at 11.30am by Tommy Joyce MBE, former toy trader Gordon Smith and former butcher Steve Ryall The plaque has been supplied and donated by Mick’s Shoe Repairs. Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive treasurer, said “We are really excited to hold our annual summer event and the team of MECi volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes to deliver this fantastic community event.” MECi has dipped into its reserves to help pay for this year’s entertainment.