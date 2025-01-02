Merry Millers' festive visit to children's hospice

By Jill Theobald
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 09:32 GMT
RUFC players with families at Bluebell Wood Children's HospiceRUFC players with families at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
RUFC players with families at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
FOOTBALLERS from around South Yorkshire, including merry Millers, brought festive joy and gifts to children at a North Anston hospice this Christmas.

Players from Rotherham United Sheffield Wednesday, and Sheffield United football clubs met children and their families at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, with lots of photos taken – and there were even footy skills on display with a few kickabouts.

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive at Bluebell Wood, said: “The clubs really do take the children to their hearts, and we are so grateful to everyone involved for their time and generosity in helping put smiles on faces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The players and staff help create so many incredible memories and you only have to look at the children to see how excited they are at meeting some of their heroes.”

Bluebell Wood opened in 2008 and cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire with life-limiting illnesses.

Related topics:South YorkshireNorth AnstonBluebell WoodBluebell Wood Children's HospiceRotherham UnitedSheffield UnitedSheffield Wednesday

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice