Merry Millers' festive visit to children's hospice
Players from Rotherham United Sheffield Wednesday, and Sheffield United football clubs met children and their families at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, with lots of photos taken – and there were even footy skills on display with a few kickabouts.
Heidi Hawkins, chief executive at Bluebell Wood, said: “The clubs really do take the children to their hearts, and we are so grateful to everyone involved for their time and generosity in helping put smiles on faces.
“The players and staff help create so many incredible memories and you only have to look at the children to see how excited they are at meeting some of their heroes.”
Bluebell Wood opened in 2008 and cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire with life-limiting illnesses.
