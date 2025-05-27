Memorial gathering 50 years - to the minute - after pit disaster

Respect: Cllr Kevin Osborne and former miner Kevin Haynes prepare the memorial ahead of the disaster anniversary

A MEMORIAL gathering will take place to mark the 50th anniversary - to the minute - of a Dearne mining disaster.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Houghton Main pit explosion happened on June 12, 1975 and cost the lives of five miners, with another man seriously injured.

The anniversary will be marked with a gathering at the Houghton Main Miners’ Memorial Wheel, on Middlecliffe Lane in Little Houghton, the site of the old pit entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected relatives of those who died, former miners, trade unionists and others from the community will gather to pay their respects at 6.50pm, the moment the explosion happened.

The old pit wheel, built into a brick structure for the memorial, has recently been refurbished and repainted in its original blue, in preparation for the event.

Cllr Kevin Osborne worked with other volunteers on that project.

Flowers will laid at the memorial, with a social gathering taking place later at Houghton Main Miners’ Welfare.