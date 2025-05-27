Memorial gathering 50 years - to the minute - after pit disaster
The Houghton Main pit explosion happened on June 12, 1975 and cost the lives of five miners, with another man seriously injured.
The anniversary will be marked with a gathering at the Houghton Main Miners’ Memorial Wheel, on Middlecliffe Lane in Little Houghton, the site of the old pit entrance.
It is expected relatives of those who died, former miners, trade unionists and others from the community will gather to pay their respects at 6.50pm, the moment the explosion happened.
The old pit wheel, built into a brick structure for the memorial, has recently been refurbished and repainted in its original blue, in preparation for the event.
Cllr Kevin Osborne worked with other volunteers on that project.
Flowers will laid at the memorial, with a social gathering taking place later at Houghton Main Miners’ Welfare.
