Memorial for those lost in 1975 Houghton Main disaster
A memorial took place at the pit wheel memorial, refurbished ahead the event, on the evening on June 12, timed to mark the moment in 1975 when disaster struck.
Darfield Cllr Kevin Osborne was instrumental in organising the event, attended by National Union of Mineworkers general secretary Chris Kitchen and Yorkshire Area chairman Chris Skidmore.
Others who attended included relatives of those who lost their lives in the disaster, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Little Houghton Parish Council.
The Houghton Main NUM banner was also taken along for the ceremony, which featured a minute’s silence.
Cllr Osborne said: “I would like to thank all those who worked to make this event possible.
"I was pleased see our community come together to remember those who tragically lost their lives at Houghton Main fifty years ago. They will never be forgotten.”
Among those attending was Hoyland Milton Cllr Mick Stowe, a former NUM official during his career in the coal industry.
He said: “Wreathes and flowers were laid and reflection was taken that no-one goes to work to get injured or killed.
“It was good to be with old and new comrades and the welcome at the Houghton Miners’ Welfare following the event was brilliant,” he said.
The miners who died were Leonard Baker, Richard Bannister, Raymond Copperwheat, Irvin Lakin and Frederick Williamson. A colleague was seriously injured, but survived.