A memorial bench for a police officer who died on duty 30 years ago has been donated to Wombwell police station.

In February 1994, PC Gina Rutherford, who was based at Goldthorpe police station, sadly died after her car skidded on ice and fell into the River Dearne.

To remember her, a memorial bench was donated to Goldthorpe Library.

While the library is currently undergoing a full refurbishment, Barnsley officers were made aware of the work being carried out by Cllr Martin Morrell, who represents Dearne North, on Barnsley Council.

He had attempted to contact Gina’s family but was unable to as they are based overseas.

A police business Manager worked with colleagues to identify a suitable place for the bench and it was then decided that it would be moved to Wombwell police station.

This also coincides with the station’s recent refurbishment in welcoming the Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team and the Local Referral Unit along with Barnsley Council Social Care.

Barnsley District Commander, Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless, said: “The memorial bench for PC Gina Rutherford is a wonderful addition to Wombwell police station following the recent refurbishment.

“Many of our staff here at Barnsley remember PC Rutherford fondly, and I am thrilled that the bench has now found a new home where the memorial stone for her is also kept, so her memory will live on.

“Plans are also in place to create a wellbeing space outside of the station which officers and staff can use in the spring and summer months, so this is a very fitting place for the bench to be situated 30 years after PC Rutherford passed away.”