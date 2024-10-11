Meet new friends and be entertained at friendship lunches
A ROTHERHAM pub is hosting a series of friendship lunches.
The Tabard, on Herringthorpe Valley Road, will host the events which are sponsored by Home Instead Rotherham.
The lunches feature the chance to enjoy a meal from the menu as well as entertainment.
The events will be held on Tuesday, October 15 (entertainment from Russ Weaver), Tuesday, November 12 (entertainment from Carl Peters) and Tuesday, December 10, (entertainment from Paul Anthony).
All events are between noon and 3pm.
To book call The Tabard on 01709 835400.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.