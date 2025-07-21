Meet, greet and giggle – local legend Paul Chuckle to visit Gulliver's Valley
Paul will visit the resort at 1pm on Friday, July 25 to take a wander down ‘Chuckle Street’ – an iconic tribute to the famous Chuckle Brother that honours the lives and careers of Paul and his late brother Barry.
The indoor area tells the story of how the brothers, best-known for starring in long-running BBC children's TV programme ChuckleVision and their support of Rotherham United FC, became one of the country's most-loved double acts.
Paul – who has since gone onto a varied career including playing an assassin in a gangster movie and on the small screen in The Madame Blanc Mysteries and Benidorm – will also meet with visitors to have photos and sign autographs
The versatile star, who was raised in East Herringthorpe, last paid a visit to Chuckle Street in 2023 where he met with fans and posed for photos (pictured).
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We know what a legend Paul is and how well regarded he is, not just in our local area but across the country.
“We are so pleased he is taking the time to come visit us as part of our fifth birthday celebrations to see the iconic Chuckle Street once again!
“We know his visit will be extremely popular so don’t miss your chance to have a fun-filled day out at Gulliver’s Valley and also meet the man himself!”
Gulliver’s Valley opened its doors in July 2020 as the newest of four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts in the UK and since then the park, that spans 250 acres across the valley, has seen visitor numbers reach into the millions.
The resort, aimed at children between the ages of two and 13-years-old, has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities – from the Apache Falls ride to the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, a mini-farm and a Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.