Meet Bramley’s community award winners...
Wyn Hibberd was presented with the chairman’s award by Bramley Parish Council’s chairman, Cllr Malcolm Brown.
Wyn was one of 16 winners at this year’s community awards held by the authority, with her citation noting how she barely misses any parish council or church event and “her wry sense of humour lights up a room.”
Dennis Hardwick, Jean Simmons and Carol Makin were given awards for running the weekly community cafe, while Sylvia Graham won for her work with St Francis’ Church and parish council events.
Mark Rudman was honoured for his charitable football matches, while Shane and Sarah Williams – chairman and treasurer of Bramley Sunnyside Juniors respectively – were rewarded for their efforts.
Other winners were Sue Davis who arranges art classes and therapy sessions, Mel Wilson Rodgers who has raised £35,000 for charities, and Jayne Shaw and Rita Whitby, who run the pre-school at the Bill Chafer centre.
Glynis Ashton, pastoral lead at Bramley Sunnyside Junior School, was given an award for helping children and families, including giving up her own time.
Mike Dyson was honoured for his involvement with Neighbourhood Watch, while RMBC ward members Cllrs Lewis Mills and Greg Reynolds received a prize for their work supporting the community.
The ward members paid tribute to the kindness, commitment and support given to them by the parish council.
Cllr Reynolds added: “It is an honour and a privilege to serve Bramley. We are not political when it comes to working for a better community so thank you for welcoming us both with open arms.”