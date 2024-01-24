A nurse handles a syringe at a medical centre (photo = PA)

Earlier this week the UK Health Security Agency declared the outbreak a national incident, with NHS figures revealing uptake of both MMR doses by the age of five was considered “very low” in areas including London (74 per cent) and the West Midlands (83.7 per cent).

The World Health Organization recommends two-dose vaccination coverage of 95 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS South Yorkshire figures show Rotherham has higher than average uptake both regionally and nationally, with nearly 92 per cent (91.8) compared with 87.1 per cent in Yorkshire and Humber and 84.5 per cent nationally.

Dr David Crichton, medical director at NHS South Yorkshire said: “Vaccination is the most important thing we can do to protect our children and vulnerable people.

“As measles is highly contagious, even a small decline in MMR vaccine levels can lead to a rise in cases which can lead to complications.

“This may make you feel unwell, require a stay in hospital and, on rare occasions, can cause lifelong disability or death.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NHS is sending out reminders to parents and guardians with children aged one to five due or missing a first or second jab.

This will be expanded in the next few weeks with those aged six to 11 missing two doses recorded.

Dr Crichton added: “I would encourage parents and guardians to check their child’s red book/vaccination record to see if they are up to date with their MMR vaccinations and to book an appointment as soon as possible if they are invited, to ensure their child is protected.”

Speaking at Rotherham Council's health and wellbeing board meeting yesterday (Wednesday, January 24), Chris Edwards, executive place director at South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said Rotherham was “in a much better place than London and Birmingham but still below the WHO's 95 per cent.”

Advertisement

Advertisement