'McReytons' rock Glasgow before heading home to South Yorkshire

Front man: Jonny Yerrell on stage in Glasgow

Rotherham rockers The Reytons gave Glasgow a gig to remember on Saturday – and treated fans to the live debut of their latest track Guilt Trip ahead of this coming weekend’s Tramlines festival.

The 'McReytons' played to a packed room in Scotland’s biggest city, where fans – including plenty from back home in South Yorkshire – took to Facebook to hail the set as “unreal” and “next level”.

Several had travelled north for the occasion, describing the atmosphere as electric as Guilt Trip made its first public appearance.

Many of the crowd knew the words, even though it had only been released a few hours earlier.

Red smoke: The Reytons delighted the crowd north of the border

The new song looks set to feature again when The Reytons take to the stage at Tramlines in Sheffield this Saturday, close to home turf and with a crowd likely to be heavy on Rotherham faithful.

The band, who have built a following with their defiant DIY ethos and razor-sharp lyrics, seem to be using their summer run of gigs to test new material – and if the Glasgow reaction is anything to go by, Guilt Trip could become a future fan favourite.

Rotherham’s musical reach doesn’t stop there – Dearne Valley band The Sherlocks are also heading north of the border this summer.

Their Scottish dates include King Tut’s in Glasgow on August 22 and Edinburgh’s Liquid Room the night after, as part of a run supporting their 2023 album People Like Me & You.

It’s shaping up to be a strong summer season for Rotherham music.