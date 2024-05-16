Mayor of Rotherham’s parade taking place in the town centre this weekend

Cllr Sheila Cowen is set to become the new mayor of Rotherham

ROTHERHAM’S new mayor will be introduced to residents with the traditional parade through town on Saturday morning (18).

Labour’s Cllr Sheila Cowen is set to take up the role as the borough’s first citizen for the municipal year 2024/25.

The Conservative opposition has put forward Cllr Tom Collingham but the ruling group’s majority should mean this suggestion is defeated at tomorrow’s ceremonial AGM.

Cllr Cowen kept her seat at Wath in the May 2 elections – but she had been understood to have initially been deselected by Labour last year when the party’s candidates list was being drawn up.

The parade takes place from 10am, starting in All Saints’ Square and led by the Nottinghamshire Pipe Band.

Joining in will be the air, sea and army cadets, with one member of each being nominated to become the mayor’s official cadet for 2024/25.

Polly Hamilton, assistant director for culture, sport and tourism at Rotherham Council, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the new mayor of Rotherham at this annual event.

“I would like to encourage residents to come along to the town centre to watch the parade.

“This forms part of an exciting programme of events in the town centre on Saturdays, which the council is delivering with something for everyone.”

Free parking is available on Saturdays in council-owned off-street car parks in the town centre (no ticket required).