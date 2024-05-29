Mayor of Rotherham to open pub's retro summer fair
Cllr Sheila Cowen will join guests at The Plough in Wingfield when the event takes place on Saturday, July 27 between 2pm and 6pm, with the pub opening at noon.
Kyle Tomlinson-Barnes, landlord of the pub on Roughwood Road, said: “We have a few local crafters attending the event and we will have music outside all day.
"We will have bouncy castles for the kids and hopefully a few rides.
“We just thought it would be fab to get all the local community together including the kids for a fun day.”
The venue is also hosting a series of community events including coffee and cake afternoons between 12-2pm on Mondays every week beginning June 3, and a parent and toddler group each Wednesday morning from 10am until 12pm.
Added Kyle: “We are looking at getting out in the area and litter-picking, as well, to make the community a more presentable place to be.”
