Mayor joins with pupils for cycling and scooting
Mayor Coppard and Ed Clancy were invited to an active travel lesson at Goldthorpe Primary Academy with Barnsley Council’s sport and physical activity team and Year 5 pupils.
They also participated in a RampUP session – giving young people the chance to get active by cycling and scooting on portable street ramps.
Mayor Coppard has committed to supporting more activity and movement at schools in South Yorkshire as a key element of the Year of Active Travel, promoting health, wellbeing and community.
He said: “We need to support children and young people to develop good habits at an early age.
“They need to be able to get to and from school healthily and safely.
“That’s what my Year of Active Travel is about – creating more opportunities to move more and move differently.”
Cllr James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways at Barnsley Council, said: “Staying active is vital for our physical and mental wellbeing, so it’s fantastic to see so many children and young people making the most of the opportunities the RampUP sessions bring.”