Mayor Coppard was invited to an active travel lesson at Goldthorpe Primary Academy

Mayor Coppard and Ed Clancy were invited to an active travel lesson at Goldthorpe Primary Academy with Barnsley Council’s sport and physical activity team and Year 5 pupils.

They also participated in a RampUP session – giving young people the chance to get active by cycling and scooting on portable street ramps.

Mayor Coppard has committed to supporting more activity and movement at schools in South Yorkshire as a key element of the Year of Active Travel, promoting health, wellbeing and community.

He said: “We need to support children and young people to develop good habits at an early age.

“They need to be able to get to and from school healthily and safely.

“That’s what my Year of Active Travel is about – creating more opportunities to move more and move differently.”

