Mayor helps 'truly amazing' couple celebrate marriage milestone

THE Mayor of Rotherham presented a couple with an ornament bearing the borough's coat of arms to celebrate their “truly remarkable” marriage milestone.

Cllr Sheila Cowen visited Marjorie and Trevor Tuxford at their home in Treeton with a commemorative ornament engraved with the Rotherham coat of arms to congratulate them on their 71st wedding anniversary.

Family friend Margaret Hewitt said: “It was a relaxed and happy occasion, enjoyed by everyone.”

Back in the day, Trevor literally got on his bike to search for the love of his life.

Trevor and Marjorie Tuxford of Treeton on their wedding day.

“Trevor is from Brinsworth and Marjorie from Treeton,” said Margaret, “and he first saw her at a local horse show with a friend and was determined to get to know her.

“So determined he cycled to Treeton in the hope of spotting her and sure enough, later that day, she walked out of her house!

“Trevor worked on the railways as a signalman – he had a very animated conversation with the Mayor’s driver who was very knowledgeable about the job!

“Marjorie was a dinner lady at the local primary school.

“She is also a very talented baker and has produced wonderful, delicious cakes over the years – sometimes intricately iced wedding cakes, or, if it was for a birthday or other special occasion, she would produce any picture you asked for the top, all hand-crafted.

“They were married at Treeton Church and it snowed that day, making Marjorie very apprehensive about going up the steps in her beautiful long white dress.

“But they showed us a lovely picture of them on the day, taken at Lesley Studios in Rotherham town centre.

“They have one son Graham, now retired, who lives in Bradford.

“Marjorie and Trevor are a truly amazing couple, now aged 92 and 93.

“They lead a full and active life, regularly visiting the organ club and Brinsworth Club for bingo and dancing where they are well-known and loved – apparently their drinks appear on the table as soon as they walk through the door!

“They are such a delightful couple and loved by all their many friends who all wanted to congratulate them on the truly remarkable achievement of being happily married for 71 years.”