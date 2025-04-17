Mayor gets dancing shoes on at care home celebrations
Cllr Sheila Cowen was welcomed to Whiston Hall Care Home for its annual St Patrick's Day celebrations.
Tracey Fowler, activities co-ordinator at the residential home on Chaff Close, said: “With the help of (freelance community consultant) Kathy Markwick, I was able to organise an afternoon of entertainment.
“We had the pleasure of welcoming the Mayor of Rotherham and invited friends, relatives and members of the community for this special day.
“Singer/entertainer Paul Anthony – who often performs at Kathy's Music Makes Memories friendship lunches – entertained us for the afternoon and even the Mayor herself found her dancing feet!
“Karen Finch, Whiston Hall's senior carer, really got into the spirit of the day with full fancy dress costume.
“And one of our residents, Mrs Joyce Oakes, told us it was such a lovely day and one that she will remember.”
