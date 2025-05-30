Maxine on weight loss 'Mission' is example to us all

INSPIRING: Maxine Adams plans nutritious meals with the help of Sarah Tattersfield of Mission Nutrition at Wickersley.

A 73-YEAR-OLD cancer survivor who has lost seven-and-a-half stone with her local nutrition club has been hailed as a “real example to us all”.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxine Adams joined Mission Nutrition Wickersley following treatment for breast cancer and a mastectomy and credits the move with helping her lose weight and gain confidence.

Sarah Tattersfield, owner of Mission Nutrition, said: “Our mission is to help people in our local community get healthier and happier through education, coaching, and support alongside nutrition plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maxine is one of our members who has had a life-changing weight-loss result.

Before and after: Maxine Adams

“In the last year of working with us has lost seven-and-a-half stone.

“Not only is she a cancer survivor, she recently had a full knee replacement but was back in our second floor club just two weeks after the operation and back driving after five weeks.

“Due to her mastectomy she also has lymphoedema in her arm and never thought she could improve this but she’s actually lost two litres of fluid from the affected arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prior to joining our club she was hardly socialising, quite withdrawn and had little confidence.

Maxine Adams who has lost seven and a half stones, with Sarah Tattersfield of Mission Nutrition at Wickersley - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“Due to her weight loss and new confidence she’s gained a whole new set of friends, re-invigorated her life and has transformed as a person.

“She’s also inspired her diabetic son to get started on a plan with us and he’s since lost two stone and is stabilising his blood sugars.

“Maxine's a huge inspiration to many people and a real example of the motto ‘it’s never too late to take charge of your health’.”