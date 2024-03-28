Mattress Online’s newest store will open in Doncaster on Good Friday

The UK’s leading independent mattress retailer is set to open its first Doncaster store on Good Friday with an offer for customers.

To celebrate the launch of Mattress Online’s newest store, the retailer will be opening with the offer of 10 percent off everything in store from the opening at 10am on Good Friday through to Easter Monday, and continuing until Sunday, April 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on the Sprotbrough Road Retail Park, the new store has been fitted out with a new design which includes warm lighting, relaxing colours and a simple and transparent pricing system.

It will be the fourth outlet for Mattress Online which has its headquarters on Waddingham Way as well as shops in Rotherham, Sheffield, and Skipton.

Chief executive officer Steve Adams said: “This is our 21st year as a business here in South Yorkshire so it’s exciting to be launching a store in Doncaster, increasing our footprint in the region.

“We’re also pleased to have created new jobs for local people that we’re delighted to be welcoming to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a fast-growing tech-driven retailer, we understand that customer needs and behaviours change and that’s what we need to grow with.

“Therefore, we are always innovating, trying new approaches and maintaining a certain level of flexibility that other brands can’t have.