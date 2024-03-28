Mattress retailer to open Doncaster store on Good Friday with offer
The UK’s leading independent mattress retailer is set to open its first Doncaster store on Good Friday with an offer for customers.
To celebrate the launch of Mattress Online’s newest store, the retailer will be opening with the offer of 10 percent off everything in store from the opening at 10am on Good Friday through to Easter Monday, and continuing until Sunday, April 7.
Located on the Sprotbrough Road Retail Park, the new store has been fitted out with a new design which includes warm lighting, relaxing colours and a simple and transparent pricing system.
It will be the fourth outlet for Mattress Online which has its headquarters on Waddingham Way as well as shops in Rotherham, Sheffield, and Skipton.
Chief executive officer Steve Adams said: “This is our 21st year as a business here in South Yorkshire so it’s exciting to be launching a store in Doncaster, increasing our footprint in the region.
“We’re also pleased to have created new jobs for local people that we’re delighted to be welcoming to the team.
“As a fast-growing tech-driven retailer, we understand that customer needs and behaviours change and that’s what we need to grow with.
“Therefore, we are always innovating, trying new approaches and maintaining a certain level of flexibility that other brands can’t have.
“Our omni-channel clicks-and-mortar approach blends our product selection, high level of service and seamless delivery model with a personalised face-to-face service, not only strengthening our brand in the north of England but helping us to now invest in Doncaster.”