Mates are on a mission to combat loneliness

Some of the members of South Yorkshire Oddfellows in Rotherham including Chris Hible (right, front row) and Julie Davis (back row, second right) - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

“GIVE it a go!”

That's the message from a local friendship group on a mission to combat loneliness and social isolation across the region.

South Yorkshire Oddfellows is made up of nearly 700 mostly older and active retired members and regularly hosts events in Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, Dronfield and Hathersage each month.

More than 20 members met up for brunch at Noshy's Café on Upper Millgate at a recent Rotherham event, including Chris Hible (73) from Sheffield who has been part of the group for nine years.

“I first joined after my partner died,” she said, “and I needed something to get me out of the house.

“I didn't want to be stuck inside and I have been to lots of events over the years – the Sheffield meetings, brunch events, as well as going on day trips.

“To anyone thinking of getting involved, I would say definitely give it a go.

“Everyone is very friendly and it is not pushy – you only have to get involved in what you want to.”

A recent survey of 138 South Yorkshire Oddfellows members showed the top three reasons behind initially giving the group a try was to spend time with people (77 per cent), to build a new circle of friends (65 per cent) and to get out the house more (58 per cent).

Julie Davis, social events organiser for South Yorkshire Oddfellows said: “There’s no shame in admitting you’d like more company or friends in your life and it should instead be seen as a promising turning point.

“Knowing what steps to take to meet new people as an adult, however, is often the stumbling block.

“That’s where we come in.

“We’ve a great bunch who come on their own, as a couple, or with friends, and there’s always a host who’ll look out for you.

“Noshy's is one of our most popular Rotherham cafes – (owners) Noshy and Allan (Whitworth) are lovely people, and they can’t do enough for our Oddfellows whenever we visit.”

To find out more about South Yorkshire Oddfellows email [email protected], call 01709 838673 or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk/activities.