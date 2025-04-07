Massive hotel plans for picturesque Wentworth

Transformation: A hotel, spa and more could emerge in Wentworth

RADICAL plans have been revealed which could see a major new hotel, spa and restaurant development emerge in the heart of Wentworth.

The complex would emerge around Home Farm and Gun Park, close to the entrance to Wentworth Woodhouse, and would see three modern barns demolished.

Two semi-detached homes would also go, along with the partial demolition of some other buildings, to be replaced by a new pool and spa building, to be connected to a new hotel and restaurant in the old ‘threshing barn’ by a glazed walkway.

Holiday cottages would also appear in converted buildings, with post-war student accommodation blocks also going to make way for car parking.

Benefits: Rotherham Council accepts tourism opportunities from redevelopment

Hotel suites would also be introduced.

The ‘footprint’ of the new complex would be hugely reduced, to less than a third of its current size, due partly to the removal of large agricultural buildings.

Some buildings on the site are Grade II Listed and they would be retained, under the application made by Fitzwilliam Estates.

Although the site is adjacent to Wentworth Woodhouse, the two are no longer connected, with the Preservation Trust now responsible for the stately home, while the estate operates separately.

Planning documents state that the appearance of the threshing barn would be improved by re-opening blocked openings, removing sheds in the farmyard which obstruct some views of the building and re-introducing an external staircase “in a low key contemporary design and materials”.

It is proposed that existing window frames and doors would be replaced by new replacements made from the same wood species as the originals.

In the wider grounds some areas of Dairy Plantation, adjacent woodland, would be re-instated, with ehancement to Granny Clarke’s wood also proposed, in addition to other improvements.

Some parking would be on the opposite side of the drive to Wentworth Woodhouse, under the proposals, screened by woodland, with a route for pedestrians separate to vehicles.

The new business would be branded as Home Farm Hotel, and Home Farm Spa.

The site is within the Wentworth Castle and Stainborough Park Conservation Area and is also with Wentworth Woodhouse Park and Garden, with six Grade II Listed buildings on site.

Rotherham Council has already been approached over the plans, and documents state their response was the proposals were “highly complex in planning terms” but went on to say “there is a clear and convincing public benefit argument t for the proposals in terms of supporting the growth of Wentworth Woodhouse in tourism terms and the conversion and re-use of the Listed buildings around Home Farm.

“Furthermore, the tourism benefits also provide significant justification for the proposals,” according to the application.

The council advice did warn of “ecological and landscape concerns” about the loss of trees to make way for car parking, described as “the partial felling” of a wood.

Notwithstanding the concerns raised, the council’s advice acknowledged: “that the proposals would provide substantial benefits to the borough and, notwithstanding the issues raised, it is considered that the public benefits have the potential of outweighing the harm identified,” said documents.

The council advice was that the planning application should be advanced.