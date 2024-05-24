Michael (right) and Paul Atwal-Brice at the allotment site with their children, from left to right: Lanson, Levi, Lucas and Lotan.

AN AMBITIOUS project to provide new facilities for those with autism and disabilities in the Dearne Valley has taken a massive step forwards due to the generosity of a construction company.

Fund-raisers Michael and Paul Atwal-Brice have been working diligently on transforming derelict land at Togo Street in Thurnscoe into new Autism Allotments, with features specially designed to allow those with disabilities to enjoy the site.

But construction firm Mway, more likely to be found on major road-building projects, stepped in to help the pair with plans to create wheelchair-friendly paths and other features at the Barnsley Council owned site.

Original plans had been to do the work as staff were available, but Michael said a cancelled contract meant the company had the firepower to send in a team of specialists, with heavy mechanical equipment, to do whole job in a matter of days.

Autism Allotment founders Paul (left) and Michael Atwal-Brice, with Rachel Humes, social value and customer lead of Mway Communications Ltd who carried out £20k of work for free.

The value of the work and materials provided would be more than £20,000, meaning total investment in the site is now around £45,000, raised from a combination of donations, grants and volunteer time.

It means the allotments can now be used, with a wooden hut in place, to be used as an autism ‘hub’, alongside a potting shed and greenhouse.

“We would have really struggled if no-one had come forwards to help,” said Michael.

“Now it has really transformed the site.”

They have had further assistance from Dearne Valley College horticulture students, who have helped to improve the site and others, on art courses, are hoping to create murals to help decorate the site.

Originally, the project was expected to take up two allotment sites, but was later expanded to five.

That has provided greater flexibility, with the creation of different zones.

The paths mean those in wheelchairs can now reach raised beds to get involved in planting and other gardening work.

While workers were present, they dug out footings in preparation for new play equipment to go in.

That will be accessible, so it can be enjoyed by disabled and able-bodied children together.

Original costs were around £20,000, but because volunteers and Mway staff had done groundworks, it will cost around £6,000 and the pair are seeking support towards obtaining that equipment.